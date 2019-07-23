Selena Gomez's Flowy Birthday Dress Is What We Want to Live in All Summer

After spending her Friday night as a bridesmaid in her cousin's wedding in Dallas, Selena Gomez jetted off to Italy ahead of celebrations for her 27th birthday.

On Monday, she was photographed in Rome in a flowy tiered mint dress (which looks to be Zara's $49.90 "Wrinkle Look Dress") paired with espadrilles and a cross-body bag.

Image zoom Agostino Fabio/MEGA

According to E!, she spent the day having lunch with friends, including film producer Andrea Iervolino.

"Selena arrived for lunch with a group of friends," a source told the outlet. "The table shared several dishes such as raw fish, tagliatelle with lobster, pasta with vodka sauce and various salads. They were chatting and laughing the entire time. No candles, cards or cake, but they did have dessert of ice cream and tiramisu."

Gomez, whose latest film The Dead Don't Die was released last month, also recently announced on Instagram that she's releasing new music, making 2019 a busy year for her.

After taking a break in 2018, Gomez seems to be slowly coming back into the spotlight. In an interview on Coach's Dream It Real podcast earlier this year, she said that she's looking forward to releasing her album.

"I'm looking forward to my album and I'm looking forward to spending time alone," she said. "I think I'm finally, finally, finally at the age where I love being alone."