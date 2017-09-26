Selena Gomez knows just how to elevate an outfit. Whether it's a luxe coat, a leather purse, or a fierce pair of shoes, she understands that one accessory is often all it takes to take a look from casual to total outfit inspiration.

When she stepped out in N.Y.C. on Monday, Gomez turned an off-duty outfit into a downright sexy ensemble with the addition of a bright red pair of Stuart Weitzman "Nudist" sandals ($398; stuartweitzman.com). Her plunging powder blue shirt and cuffed jeans looked oh-so-polished with the help of a stiletto heel, and her "Selena Grace" Coach bag in white leather ($395; coach.com) complemented the look. A sleek bun and reflective round sunnies were all she needed to complete her off-duty ensemble.