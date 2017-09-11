Selena Gomez Goes to SoulCycle Sans Shirt and in Skintight Leggings

Selena Gomez has worked hard for her body, and she’s not afraid to show it off. The “Fetish” singer stepped out for a SoulCycle class in N.Y.C. on Sunday, and she was bold enough to go sans shirt for the occasion.

Gomez looked stunning in a dark gray sports bra and high-waist leggings (shop a similar style here), showing off her incredible toned abs in the process. She topped off the sexy workout look with Puma high-top sneakers, a herringbone coat, and reflective round sunglasses. The singer went with minimal makeup for the occasion and slicked her short hair back into a low bun.

Gomez managed to fit in a sweat session amid a busy week in New York City. The 25-year-old has been in town for fashion week along with her boyfriend, The Weeknd, and the two made for one stylish couple at a NYFW party on Friday night. The singer couldn’t keep his hands to himself as he posed alongside his stunning girlfriend.

Sean Zanni/Getty

We’re keeping our eyes peeled for more chic street style from Gomez’s sartorial tour of New York.