Selena Gomez Nailed it in This Summer Outfit

Selena Gomez may spend most of her time in California, but she still knows how to dress like a New Yorker. The 24-year-old singer is hanging out in the Big Apple this weekend with her friends, and we're loving her laidback SoHo vibes.

Gomez, who recently released her new single "Bad Liar," is on the East Coast to see her boyfriend The Weeknd, who has a few upcoming shows in New York and New Jersey. However, she was out and about with the girls yesterday, wandering through Manhattan in the cutest summer outfit.

VIDEO: Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's Cutest Couple Moments

The young pop star wore a fuzzy sleeveless ALEXACHUNG sweater that featured multicolored stripes with a pair of high-waisted jeans cropped just above her ankle. She slipped on a pair of orange Mansur Gavriel sandals with a chunky heel ($475; net-a-porter.com), yellow-tinted sunglasses, and a small crossbody bag for an effortlessly cool look. Gomez let her hair fall down over her shoulders as she explored the city with her friends.

Later, Gomez and her crew got a little more dressed up for a night out on the town. In her snap story, the "Hands to Myself" singer showed off her newly curled hair, sultry eye makeup, and sleek navy dress while she jammed out to her latest hit song.

selenagomez / Instagram

RELATED: Selena Gomez's Comments About The Weeknd Will Make You Melt

Fingers crossed for some cute pics when Gomez meets up with The Weeknd!