Selena Gomez Returns to Social Media to Reflect on Her "Challenges" in 2018

With 2018 officially in the rearview window, Selena Gomez is ready to open up about the struggles she faced in the past year.

On Monday, the singer marked the end of her social media hiatus with a heartfelt Instagram post to fans about her recent "challenges." Alongside a series of black and white portraits, Selena let it be known that she's grateful for everyone's encouragement while she was offline.

"It’s been awhile since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support. Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth,” she began her emotional message. “It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming."

Gomez confirmed the strife only made her stronger. "Trust me, it’s not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all,” she wrote.

In September, Selena announced she was quitting social media temporarily, and, a month later, she checked into mental health facility following an "emotional breakdown" due to health complications most likely caused by her kidney transplant.

Selena left treatment in December and has been slowly getting back to normal life, hanging out with BFF Taylor Swift and new friend Cazzie David. She's also been photographed horseback riding and playing in the snow.

Cheers to a healthy 2019, Selena!