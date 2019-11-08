Selena Gomez and Her 6-Year-Old Sister Twinned at the Frozen 2 Premiere

Selena Gomez and little sister Gracie Teefey were magical, matching ice princesses at the Frozen 2 premiere.

Gomez and her 6-year-old sister stepped out on Thursday night for the movie's big debut at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California. Like Frozen's Anna and Elsa, they showed off their sisterly bond in matching outfits that served true winter wonderland realness.

They hit the red carpet clad in fun, matching white dresses with tiny blue flowers on them and thin black belts. They topped off their outfits with glittering, sequined blue cloaks with plenty of feathers at the collar. Gracie wore white flats while Selena wore her dress with peep-toe heels.

Selena wore her hair similar to Anna's double-braided look, while Gracie's blond tresses were styled into a single braid like Elsa's. It's really just too cute for words – and if you're a Frozen fan, you can definitely appreciate the sister-centric touches here.

Between posing on the red carpet, Selena and Gracie also spent some time with costumed Frozen characters (including snowman Olaf!) during the premeire.

Selena actually has two sisters: Gracie and Victoria "Tori" Gomez, who's now 5 years old. While Selena's siblings aren't typically seem in the spotlight very often, sometimes we do get a quick glimpse of them via the songstress's social media posts.

But while we don't see much of Gomez's sisters, the singer has proven time and time again that she finds being a role model to them both very important.

"I will forever let my sister know she is strong, bold and beautiful," Selena wrote alongside a fun clip of her high-diving little Gracie when she was just 4. "She will be raised to know her voice matters. She is going to understand the importance behind being a leader and inspire others by her truth."

Looks like Selena is still very committed to her role as a big sister. The pair certainly look like they had fun at the premiere. For everyone else, Frozen 2 is headed into theaters on November 22.