Selena Gomez Wears See-Through Dress, No Bra, and Looks Incredible

Selena Gomez has declared 2017 the summer of no bra. The “Bad Liar” singer stepped out in yet another sexy outfit this week—this time for boyfriend The Weeknd’s concert at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn—and decided yet again to free the nipple.

The singer head to dinner at an Italian restaurant with her new beau after his concert on Tuesday night in a curve-hugging black dress that turned see-through in front of the cameras. The frock featured one sparkly silver strap, ruching on the skirt, and an asymmetrical hemline that showed off her toned legs. She paired the dress with a high ponytail, 15-minute cat-eye, and strappy black sandals.

This was the second time that the singer went braless this week, as she stepped out on Monday in a fiery orange high-slit dress with no brassiere in sight. Gomez joins stars like Kendall Jenner and Rihanna who have decided that bras are “out” this summer and freed the nipple in public.

The dress was the second outfit of the night for Gomez, who went to the concert in a shiny black overall mini over a red tee. She paired the look with white sneakers, perfect for dancing in the crowd.

