Selena Gomez’s Friends Got Her the Ultimate Birthday Gift

Selena Gomez seems to be having the best birthday ever.

On top of her Italian vacation, she received the ultimate birthday surprise from her friends: a visit to the set of Shark Tank and a personal birthday message from Mark Cuban, one of the investors on the show.

"Not many of you know but I am obsessed with shark tank. Two of my best friends nailed my gift," she explained in the caption of her Instagram post.

Gomez, who turned 27 last week, has been celebrating her birthday in Italy, where she was spotted having a birthday lunch with friends in Rome, and generally looking chic on vacation.

In a rare personal message on her Instagram, she thanked fans for their well-wishes, writing, "I wanted to thank each and every one of you for your words on my bday. Not just the quick notes. The thought that goes behind every word you write usually ends up with me crying grateful tears like I did last night. Praying for all of you!! I LOVE YOU."

It looks like the birthday festivities will continue all the way to September, when she'll be going to a taping of Shark Tank. Who knew she was such a fan of entrepreneurial spirit?