Selena Gomez Shares a Behind-the-Scenes Peek at the Revival Tour Stage

Selena Gomez’s Revival Tour is just two weeks away, and the star is giving her fans an early sneak peek at the incredible set. In a new Instagram video, the singer is filmed seeing her stage for the very first time.

Gomez struts onto a plush rug in a pair of incredible mirrored booties while a voice asks, “Have you seen the stage yet?”

“I saw pictures of it,” the star responds. “I’m nervous because I spent so much time in the other rehearsal hall. Actually bringing it on stage, it’s kind of nerve-wracking,” Gomez says in a voiceover while she’s filmed walking to the stage in a baseball cap, tied-up striped top, and Lululemon leggings.

The singer gasps, clasping her hand over her mouth upon seeing the stage for the very first time. Gomez can’t stop smiling as she takes in the set.

Selena's first time seeing the #RevivalTour stage at arena rehearsals. Who is ready for May 6?! A video posted by Official Revival Tour (@revivaltour) on Apr 22, 2016 at 9:03am PDT

RELATED: A Selena Gomez Autobiographical Drama Is in the Works

Keep scrolling for more sneak peeks from the new tour, which kicks off May 6 in Las Vegas.

#RevivalTour merch got me like: A photo posted by Official Revival Tour (@revivaltour) on Apr 19, 2016 at 9:36pm PDT

Fittings. #RevivalTour A photo posted by Official Revival Tour (@revivaltour) on Apr 16, 2016 at 5:36pm PDT

Sneak Peek: Tour Look by Karl. #RevivalTour A photo posted by Official Revival Tour (@revivaltour) on Apr 16, 2016 at 5:35pm PDT

@revivaltour 📸 A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 19, 2016 at 10:19pm PDT