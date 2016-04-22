Selena Gomez Shares a Behind-the-Scenes Peek at the Revival Tour Stage

Instagram/@selenagomez
Olivia Bahou
Apr 22, 2016 @ 5:45 pm

Selena Gomez’s Revival Tour is just two weeks away, and the star is giving her fans an early sneak peek at the incredible set. In a new Instagram video, the singer is filmed seeing her stage for the very first time.

Gomez struts onto a plush rug in a pair of incredible mirrored booties while a voice asks, “Have you seen the stage yet?”

“I saw pictures of it,” the star responds. “I’m nervous because I spent so much time in the other rehearsal hall. Actually bringing it on stage, it’s kind of nerve-wracking,” Gomez says in a voiceover while she’s filmed walking to the stage in a baseball cap, tied-up striped top, and Lululemon leggings.

The singer gasps, clasping her hand over her mouth upon seeing the stage for the very first time. Gomez can’t stop smiling as she takes in the set.

Selena's first time seeing the #RevivalTour stage at arena rehearsals. Who is ready for May 6?!

A video posted by Official Revival Tour (@revivaltour) on

RELATED: A Selena Gomez Autobiographical Drama Is in the Works

Keep scrolling for more sneak peeks from the new tour, which kicks off May 6 in Las Vegas.

#RevivalTour merch got me like:

A photo posted by Official Revival Tour (@revivaltour) on

Fittings. #RevivalTour

A photo posted by Official Revival Tour (@revivaltour) on

Sneak Peek: Tour Look by Karl. #RevivalTour

A photo posted by Official Revival Tour (@revivaltour) on

@revivaltour 📸

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!