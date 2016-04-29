One Karl Lagerfeld-Designed Outfit Has Selena Gomez Super Pumped for Her Revival Tour

With just a week away from the start of her Revival tour, Selena Gomez was beaming as she dished on what fans can expect and why she’s so excited for them to see the fashion in it.

“I have never cared about a tour as much as I cared about this one,” the “Same Old Love” singer told InStyle ahead of her rehearsals at the L.A. Sports Arena in Los Angeles Thursday. As she sat posed in an off-white Atea Oceanie ensemble and black pumps, Gomez added, “I spent a year and a half working on this album. I did not at all anticipate the success that it would have because it's the first time I've actually really put myself out there. Now I'm putting it all together; it’s insane and it's all in my control.”

Speaking of seeing her work come together, the former Wizards of Waverly Place star told us she was “overwhelmed with emotion,” when she watched the playback of her rehearsals for the first time Wednesday. She added, “I do want people to be connected to it and I want people to be surprised because I’m working really hard and I know that you can tell when I’m on that stage.”

As for how she’ll slay the stage with her attire during each show, Gomez smiled and danced in her seat as she started talking about the different looks, saying, “I am so excited about the clothes.”

RELATED: Selena Gomez Shares a Behind-the-Scenes Peek at the Revival Tour Stage

“It’s incredible because I’m in such a different place in my life… It’s crazy because now I get to collaborate with designers that I’ve aspired to work with and all of the looks are so distinct and beautiful,” she continued. “I can’t wait for people to see them because they’re very different. Every single look has a feel to it and it takes you to a different place… I think people are really going to like the wardrobe.”

Gomez was particularly taken by one ensemble designed by Karl Lagerfeld. “That was one where I put on the actual costume when it was done and I was just completely blown away,” she said. “It makes me feel so badass. It’s the best feeling in the world.”

RELATED: Selena Gomez's Revival Tour Makeup Looks

In addition to her tour, the triple-threat star has also teamed up with Coca-Cola for its #ShareaCoke campaign, which will replace the names on its labels with lyrics from her hits “Love Me Like a Love Song” and “Me and the Rhythm.”