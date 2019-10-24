Selena Gomez Responded to Hailey Bieber's Supposed Shade Over That Instagram Post

After Selena Gomez dropped a hotly-anticipated new track called "Lose You to Love Me" on Tuesday night (Oct. 22), a firestorm of drama erupted.

Fans made the assumption that it was written about Gomez's ex Justin Bieber, and they were likely right. All signs did seem to point that way, especially if you take a closer look at the lyrics. However, assumptions don't equal fact, and as such fans were on high alert searching for any sort of sign the Biebers were listening and had something to say about the matter.

When Hailey Bieber took to Instagram with a snap of the latest song she had been listening to, "I'll Kill You" by Summer Walker feat. Jhené Aiko, fans obviously took the song's title and lyrics to mean Bieber was none too happy about Selena's new track. Now, Selena has responded to the "shade" Bieber was accused of having levied toward her in a firm yet kind Instagram Live session.

"I am so grateful," she said of fans' positive reactions to the song. "However, I do not stand for women tearing other women down, and I will never, ever be about that. So please be kind to everyone. It doesn't matter what the situation is, if you're my fans, don't be rude to anybody, please. Don't go off and say things that you just feel in the moment. Please, for me, know that that's not my heart," she pleaded with fans.

RELATED: Fans Think Hailey Bieber Just Sent a Super Aggressive Message to Selena Gomez

Bieber originally claimed the speculation was absolutely unwarranted, asking fans to "Please stop with this nonsense" in a reply to Just Jared's Instagram post about the so-called shade. "There is no response," she said. "This is complete BS." Her comments have since been deleted, however.

Following her comments on Instagram Live, Gomez surprised fans with a second song following the drama called "Look at Her Now," which is dredging up all sorts of new fan theories. It's a glam, electronica-fueled breakup anthem that appears to tell the tale of a lover scorned after a summer fling with "her first real lover." Fans now believe this second song is a dig at Justin Bieber and tells the tale of him cheating on her, presumably with Hailey.

It's certainly likely Selena is airing some dirty laundry about Justin throughout both songs, or perhaps a different relationship entirely. For all we know, it could be fictional. But despite the songs' meanings or who they're truly taking aim at, Selena simply doesn't want any rude comments or hurtful remarks hurled at anyone.

Regardless of the stories her songs are telling, it's best to be kind and and respectful to any potential parties involved, as Selena has asked of fans. With that in mind, we can't wait to hear what she has in store for fans next.