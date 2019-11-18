Selena Gomez Responded After Bella Hadid Deleted an Instagram She Had Commented on

Over the weekend, Bella Hadid deleted a post on her Instagram page after Selena Gomez liked and commented on the photo, calling the model "Stunning." It's unclear why Hadid took the photo down, but Gomez has made her feelings known, commenting on a fan's post about the incident, writing, "That sucks" followed by a crying face emoji.

If you're not caught up on the history between Gomez and Hadid, here's a refresher: Gomez dated The Weeknd in 2017 during an "off" period in Hadid's on-and-off relationship with him, and the two women unfollowed each other on Instagram that year when news of Gomez's relationship with The Weeknd became public. The relationship was short-lived, however, as the two split up after only 10 months together.

Gomez re-followed Hadid earlier this month, though the model has yet to return the favor (The Weeknd, for what it's worth, does not currently have an Instagram account).

All of this has made people speculate that Hadid pulled a shady move when deleting her photo after Gomez commented on it, but no one knows if that's really why she took it down.

RELATED: Bella Hadid Says She "Never Felt Powerful" Modeling Lingerie for Victoria's Secret

Hadid and The Weeknd broke up this summer, and although he attended her birthday party last month, his rep denied that the relationship was anything more than platonic, telling People, "they just attended as friends."