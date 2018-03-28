Selena Gomez Spelled Out Her Relationship Status with Graphic Tees

Selena Gomez has stayed mum about her rumored break from Justin Bieber, but while she hasn’t said anything via social media or to the press, she is sending a message through her choice of shirts. The singer has been spotted out in a series of graphic tees this week, spelling out her relationship status through fashion. And let me tell you, things do not look good for Justin.

Gomez was spotted out at a roller skating rink with her friends on Tuesday night wearing a shirt that read, "Never Underestimate the Power of a Woman" (shop similar here). Seems like she’s making a pretty strong statement about her strength and independence.

Pap Nation/Splash News

It’s also worth noting that Gomez was spotted doing one activity Bieber loves (skating) without him while wearing the shirt. In the past few months, she’s been photographed on the sidelines while he took the ice, so maybe she wanted to make a point about getting out on the rink herself.

This isn’t the only graphic T-shirt that Gomez has been spotted in this week. On Sunday, she wore a “Choose Empathy” shirt, which could be a nod to March for Our Lives and her post about gun violence that garnered criticism. It also could be relating to the negative headlines about her and Justin Bieber, or the paparazzi pictures of her post-surgery scars that went viral last week.

Maciel-Max Lopez-Geva/BACKGRID

RELATED: Everything We Know About Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s Relationship Thus Far

But perhaps the most telling shirt of all was the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tee that she wore out to dinner on Sunday night (shop similar here). Could “heartbreakers” be a reference to her relationship status? According to E!, Gomez and Bieber's time apart is turning into more of a breakup.

Mr. Canon/Splash News

"Selena realized even though he's made some positive improvements, they just aren't a perfect match right now,” a source told the outlet. But knowing these two, reconciliation is always an option.