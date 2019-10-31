Selena Gomez Just Clarified Her Relationship Status After Being Spotted Out with Her Ex

To clarify reports to the contrary, Selena Gomez is sick of that same old love.

The singer stirred rumors of a reconciliation with ex-boyfriend Samuel Krost when she was seen dining with him in N.Y.C. on Tuesday. (The pair dated around 2015 or 2016, though their exact relationship timeline is unclear.)

Not one for ambiguity (except for when it comes to song lyrics), Gomez cut rumors off at the quick, clarifying her relationship status on her Instagram story: “I am not dating anyone. I’ve been single for two years. I’m on Gods [sic] timing not mine.”

Image zoom Instagram/selenagomez

Gomez was most recently linked to Justin Bieber in early 2018. Soon after they split, Bieber began dating and quickly wed Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin).

RELATED: Is Selena Gomez's New Song About Justin Bieber?

The 27-year-old recently released two singles, “Look At Her Now” and “Lose You to Love Me,” both of which fans have speculated are about the aftermath of her relationship with Bieber.

Back in July, an E! News source revealed that while Gomez was "open to start putting herself out there again,"she’s been “focusing on herself and her music."