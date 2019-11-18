Selena Gomez's Pumpkin Spice-Colored Dress Is a Lesson in Autumnal Dressing

As the days get shorter and temperatures start to drop, many of us might be resigning to the idea that it's impossible to be stylish and warm, but before you give up completely, let Selena Gomez be your inspiration.

On Sunday night, the pop star made an appearance on the red carpet in a pumpkin spice-colored velvet dress, making the perfect case for autumnal dressing. Gomez showed up at the ACLU Bill of Rights dinner in a full-length, long-sleeved Prada dress and platform black sandals, looking like the goddess of the fall season.

Image zoom Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Gomez was at the event to present the Bill of Rights Award to her friend, songwriter and LGBTQ+ activist Justin Tranter. Tranter co-wrote some of the singer's big hits including "Bad Liar," "Revival," "Hands to Myself," and her two latest singles, "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now."

"Whether it's demanding action on common-sense gun control or fighting against discrimination of queer people, Justin never gives up," Gomez said during her speech. "He's inspired me so much."

.@SelenaGomez presents the Bill of Rights Award to her friend, acclaimed songwriter & fierce LGBTQ+ activist @JustTranter. #ACLUhonors pic.twitter.com/FrAkXKIJ4r — ACLU SoCal (@ACLU_SoCal) November 18, 2019

RELATED: Selena Gomez Shared a Kiss with Bestie Julia Michaels Before Getting Tattooed

From her enviably seamless wardrobe changes to her red carpet glamour, Gomez is continuing to cement her status as a true fashion icon.