Selena Gomez Designed Sneakers That Benefit Those Suffering From Lupus Like Her

Jonathan Borge
Mar 28, 2018 @ 4:30 pm

Is Selena Gomez gearing up to drop a collection of her own? At this rate, it could happen.

The 25-year-old singer is expected to introduce a lifestyle line with Coach this fall, and now, she’s revealed her latest project: Puma kicks. Gomez, who has previously served as the face of the brand, worked with Puma to design and develop the Phenom Lux, a new sneaker that sounds like some magical power straight out of Black Panther.

Courtesy of Puma
Courtesy of Puma

The all-white leather $110 sneakers are quite minimal and also include a gold ankle bracelet design that can be easily removed. While they look pretty, they’re also apparently supposed to boost your performance. They’re made of a foam designed to basically bring out the athlete in you–for when you have to run to a sale at Sephora or something. In addition to the shoe, Puma is introducing a $14 pair of white and “peacoat” transparent socks as part of the collaboration.

Courtesy of Puma

What’s cool about the partnership is that it supports a good cause. Gomez has previously spoken up about suffering from Lupus—and even underwent a kidney transplant last year—and proceeds from the sale of the shoes and socks will benefit the Lupus Research Alliance, an organization that works to combat and treat the disease.

“It’s been really fun to work so closely with Puma on the design of this shoe,” Gomez said in a statement. “I’m also proud to partner with them in helping to affect lives and bring attention to a cause that is very important to me personally.”

The Puma Phenom Lux sneakers and socks will drop April 6 on puma.com.

