Selena Gomez Designed Sneakers That Benefit Those Suffering From Lupus Like Her

Is Selena Gomez gearing up to drop a collection of her own? At this rate, it could happen.

The 25-year-old singer is expected to introduce a lifestyle line with Coach this fall, and now, she’s revealed her latest project: Puma kicks. Gomez, who has previously served as the face of the brand, worked with Puma to design and develop the Phenom Lux, a new sneaker that sounds like some magical power straight out of Black Panther.

Courtesy of Puma

Courtesy of Puma

The all-white leather $110 sneakers are quite minimal and also include a gold ankle bracelet design that can be easily removed. While they look pretty, they’re also apparently supposed to boost your performance. They’re made of a foam designed to basically bring out the athlete in you–for when you have to run to a sale at Sephora or something. In addition to the shoe, Puma is introducing a $14 pair of white and “peacoat” transparent socks as part of the collaboration.

Courtesy of Puma

What’s cool about the partnership is that it supports a good cause. Gomez has previously spoken up about suffering from Lupus—and even underwent a kidney transplant last year—and proceeds from the sale of the shoes and socks will benefit the Lupus Research Alliance, an organization that works to combat and treat the disease.

RELATED: Ugg Boots Got a Really Chic Makeover

“It’s been really fun to work so closely with Puma on the design of this shoe,” Gomez said in a statement. “I’m also proud to partner with them in helping to affect lives and bring attention to a cause that is very important to me personally.”

The Puma Phenom Lux sneakers and socks will drop April 6 on puma.com.