Selena Gomez Teams Up with the Sneaker Brand Her Boyfriend Loves

What do Selena Gomez, boyfriend The Weeknd, and Rihanna have in common? Aside from chart-topping hits and an innate ability to be cool AF, the trio all have major love for Puma.

On Monday, Puma introduced the 25-year-old singer and Coach favorite as the newest member of the brand’s family. “Fearless talent and [crown] of Instagram joins the family,” the brand wrote alongside the below 'gram of the beauty dressed in velvety separates we’d be down to wear ASAP.

Additionally, Gomez herself shared a celebratory shot modeling a black sports bra with high-waist leggings, gold Jennifer Fisher hoops, and retro-like sunglasses.

A behind-the-scenes video from her shoot finds the star excited to be the face of the brand’s newest campaign. “I'm in New York right now—I'm actually, I’m semi/kind of living here right now. Doing my first Puma shoot ever, kind of rocking it now. This is actually so comfortable, but now we’re literally going to the next shoot and it’s gonna be so much fun,” she says, referring to a black velvet track jacket she's sporting.

For her new long-term partnership, Gomez models Puma’s Phenom sneaker, though she’s also on board to not only pose for future campaigns we know we’ll love, but also design pieces for the brand. Additionally, Puma will support causes that Gomez keeps at the top of her mind.

"Being a part of the Puma family is very exciting for me," she said in a statement. "Puma has changed the game when it comes to the mash-up of athletic wear and fashion. It's amazing to see this influence on style and culture and I'm excited to be a part of it. I am hoping that we can create something special together. We already have some really cool projects in the works."

If the Selena Grace handbag she designed for Coach is any indicator, these are sure to be must-haves as well.