Selena Gomez's Plunging Polka Dot and Floral Dress Proves She's the Clashing Queen

La dolce vita. Golden hour. A gondola. Things seem to be going pretty great for Selena Gomez, who posted an Instagram shot of herself sitting pretty in Italy. While the surroundings were enough to give anyone a sense of wanderlust, Gomez's dress proved that even when she's on vacation, her wardrobe is hard at work. The dress isn't just reminiscent of a screen siren, it has dueling patterns, romantic flair, and is proof that Gomez isn't afraid to take a chance.

"Me, Italy -trying desperately to look like a Fellini film," she captioned the shot.

The look is just the latest ensemble from Gomez's trip, which has also included flowing dresses in yellow and ruffly white as well as oversized denim and super-comfortable slip-on sneakers. Though the rest of her looks have looked cool and casual, this one ups the ante in the glam department in a big way.

The dress, which is from British brand Rixo, is available for $485. If you're getting a vintage vibe, that's exactly what co-founders Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey were going for. Rixo is all about wanderlust and being a free spirit, which makes it perfect for Gomez's recent jaunt around Italy.

The trip commemorates Gomez's 27th birthday, which she's celebrating in high style with friends, family, pasta, and tiramisu.

Gomez took the occasion to break a monthlong social media break, thanking her followers for their birthday wishes. She's stepped back on the platform, saying that it was taking a toll on her mental health. But the big occasion called for some love, so that's exactly what she offered up.

"I wanted to thank each and every one of you for your words on my bday," she wrote. "Not just the quick notes. The thought that goes behind every word you write usually ends up with me crying grateful tears like I did last night. Praying for all of you!! I LOVE YOU."

