Selena Gomez Is All Grown-Up in a Sexy Black and White Dress

Selena Gomez is all grown up and she's showing it through her fashion this summer. If there's one look she's truly embraced it's the sleek, sexy, monochromatic ensemble and Friday night (Aug. 28) was no exception! The "Good for You" singer headed for a casual dinner with girlfriends at the L.A. hot spot the Nice Guy in an amazingly hot black and white dress by designer David Koma that showed just a trail of skin. She completed her sexy-yet-polished look with simple black heels, black nail polish, glossy peach lips, and wore her dark strands pin-straight. (See, above.)

It's not the first time the former Disney has flaunted more serious fashion duds! In June, she wore high-waisted black trousers and a black and white crop top, with just a sliver of peekaboo playing up the singer's abs (below). Just a month later, she donned a head-to-toe black look for her 23rd birthday.

GC Images

In August, the singer showed that she really mastered mixing textures by creating picture-perfect sillhouettes. After two more noir ensembles, Gomez decided to up her fashion game and add a splash of color. She chose this playful black and white trouser ensemble that was punched up with red accents and siren lips (below, left)

Getty Images (2)

We can't wait to see what sophisticated look she'll come up with next—perhaps at tonight's MTV Video Music Awards!

