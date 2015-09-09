Selena Gomez Wants You to Cut Your Hair for a Beautiful Cause

Sep 09, 2015 @ 3:15 pm

The only thing better than a fabulous haircut? One that gives back to an amazing cause. That’s why Selena Gomez is urging fans to participate in Pantene’s Beautiful Lengths #8or8 Challenge, a program that creates real-hair wigs for women undergoing cancer treatment.

The brand ambassador spread the word by sharing a sweet video message on Instagram. Check it out below:

To transform your hair into a beautiful wig, the brand requires a ponytail of at least 8 inches. But if you don’t have 8 inches to spare or aren’t prepared to make the chop, you can still support the challenge by donating $8 to Pantene instead.

If you'd like to get involved, visit beautifullengths.com now to learn more.

