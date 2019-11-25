Selena Gomez Reportedly Had a Panic Attack Before Her AMAs Performance

Selena Gomez reportedly suffered from a panic attack prior to her performance of her two new singles, "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now," at last night's American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

E! News reports that after fans expressed concern on social media that the singer looked emotional during the opener, a source confirmed to the outlet that the 26-year-old had indeed suffered from intense anxiety before stepping on stage, and also had a panic attack. "Selena definitely had anxiety and a panic attack before she went out and was putting a lot of pressure on herself," the source told E! Gomez had last performed at the AMAs in 2017.

A representative for the singer did not immediately return InStyle's request for comment.

According to Mayo Clinic, a panic attack is characterized by symptoms like sweating, trembling or shaking, rapid heart rate, and a feeling of impending doom.

Gomez has been open about her struggle with anxiety in the past, especially as it pertains to the effects of social media on mental health. The singer has notably taken extended breaks from Instagram, where she was at one time the most-followed person in the world.

Last year she checked into rehab to cope with issues related to anxiety, including stress associated with lupus, the autoimmune disease she was diagnosed with in 2017, which required her to undergo a kidney transplant.

The singer was also featured on a song with Julia Michaels aptly titled "Anxiety," which details the stress associated with social anxiety disorders.

Following her performance, Gomez appeared more at ease, and was spotted in the crowd singing along as pal Taylor Swift took to the stage. She also wrote a message to her supportive fans on Instagram: "Feels good to be back. Thank you to my entire team and to my fans that stand by me. All of this is for you and because of you. excited for this chapter."