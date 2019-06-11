Selena Gomez Wore Sky-High Stilettos with Her Pajamas

Selena Gomez attended the premiere of The Dead Don't Die on Monday night in a festive feathered LBD, but, as the evening wound down, the actress changed into her pajamas for the film's after-party.

Sel's cozy look consisted of black velour shorts with white piping and a matching PJ top with a double row of gold buttons and a notched collar. But, this is a Hollywood bash after all, so she coordinated with a pair of sky-high stilettos and diamonds, redefining the meaning of comfy-chic.

Image zoom

Image zoom

While most of us wear slippers with our pajamas or opt to go barefoot, Selena decided to elevate the bedtime basics with classic pointed-toe pumps that elongated her legs. Essentially, it's the ideal outfit to wear out when you'd rather be at home.

In terms of beauty, she kept her messy updo in tact — which showcased her sparkling drop earrings — and maintained her bronzy glow from the red carpet.

So, the next time your friends call you to go out and you're already in bed, take a page from Selena's style book, and just throw on a pair of stilettos.