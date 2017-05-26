Selena Gomez’s Comments About The Weeknd Will Make You Melt

Selena Gomez is notoriously private about her relationship with The Weeknd (aka Abel Tesfaye), but she just gave us the most intimate look yet inside their romance. In a new phone interview with Miami’s Power 96.5 FM on Thursday, she opened up about what she's like as a girlfriend.

“I’m the kind of kind of girl that loves tremendously big. I just have always been that girl. I will give my heart and my soul to the person that I love. It’s just how I operate. With that comes a lot, you know?” she said. And while she didn’t name Tesfaye directly, it’s clear the comments were about him, as she confirmed, “I’m taken!” to the host.

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic

Gomez also shared the last lie that she told (in honor of her new song, “Bad Liar,” of course), and it was probably one that was directed toward The Weeknd as well. “I tried to say that I wanted to … I was like planning a trip and I was saying, like, I’m going to leave. But I was trying to get somebody really cute to tell me to stay.” Reverse psychology for the win, you guys.

SELENA GOMEZ LIVE INTERVIEW WITH IVY UNLEASHED Posted by Power96 Miami - 96.5 FM on Thursday, May 25, 2017

And as for her new music, Gomez is so over worrying what people think. “I think I spent too much time worrying about what other people have said about me. I just don’t have anything left,” she revealed. “All my energy goes to the people I love and wanting to make things that make people feel something. So if I make you feel something and that pisses you off, I think that’s the goal. I made you feel something.”