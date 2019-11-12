Selena Gomez Opened Up About Being Body-Shamed for Her Weight Fluctuations

Selena Gomez is opening up about going through health issues while in the public eye.

In an interview on her friend Raquelle Stevens’s video podcast Giving Back Generation, she got candid about dealing with weight fluctuation after being diagnosed with lupus. Gomez, who went public with her lupus diagnosis in 2015, underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 due to complications from the illness, and discussed how she dealt with negative comments about her body.

Image zoom Amy Sussman/Getty Images

“I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me that’s when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff,” she said.

She said that while lupus itself doesn't affect her weight, the "combination" of the illness and the medication she has to take regularly affects her weight.

"I really noticed when people started attacking me for that," she told Stevens. "In reality, that’s just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends what’s happening in my life. That got to me big time. I think for me, that really messed me up for a bit."

At the moment, Gomez says she's "very happy" living her life as far away from social media as possible.

"Similar to me posting a photo then walking away, for me that’s it," she said. "I’ll do a red carpet, I’ll do whatever, I don’t need to see it. I did it. I participated. I felt wonderful and that’s where the extent of it is. I don’t care to expose myself to everyone and hear what they have to say about it."