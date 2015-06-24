Selena Gomez Wears a One-Piece Swimsuit in an Unexpected Way

It looks as though one-piece swimsuits are making waves beyond the beach or the pool—all thanks to Selena Gomez's genius styling prowess.

For her latest off-duty look, Gomez faked the illusion of a top and treated her white Solid & Striped "Anne-Marie" swimsuit ($148; solidandstriped.com) like a bodysuit by layering it under a pair of high-waist denim cut-offs. The finishing touches? A mash-up of eclectic pieces that ended up working cohesively as a whole. The ensemble featured a rich velvet blazer casually draped over her shoulders, a Western-inspired belt, a fringed Gucci cross-body purse, and tan booties.

Her suit, specifically, lends itself quite nicely to this seamless act of bringing the beach to the street—something that Solid & Striped designer Morgan Curtis practices herself.

"I designed the one-piece as a classic, so that it works as a suit or as a top with jeans; it flatters everybody," the designer tells InStyle. "Personally, I wear the Anne-Marie in black, because it can be styled any number of ways—as a tank top, under a knotted button-down—it works with every single outfit. It's definitely a must-have."

Unlike super trendy one-pieces that boast wild prints, bold colors, or crazy cut-outs, Curtis affirms that the Solid & Striped suits are not only high in wearability, but they also have a life span that goes beyond a single season. And given their versatility, they carry their weight in wear count alone. We're sold!

RELATED: Genius Summer Outfit Idea: How to Wear a Swimsuit as Part of Your Look