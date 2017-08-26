The Weeknd Is All Over Selena's "Not So Secret" Project on Instagram

Camryn Rabideau
Aug 26, 2017 @ 1:00 pm

Selena Gomez kicked the glam into high gear for her latest project. Yesterday, the 25-year-old singer and actress posted a series of images from her latest "not so secret" project, and it got us hyped to see the final product.

Word on the street is that Gomez was filming a new music video at Santa Monica High School, and from the looks of things, this one is going to have a very sultry vibe. Makeup artist Hung Vanngo shared several images from the set, where the "Fetish" singer was glammed up in red lipstick, a slicked-back bob, and a silky white robe. Vanngo tagged both images with #notsosecretproject.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that Gomez's beau The Weeknd double tapped the pic, and to be honest, we don't blame him. Girlfriend looks stunning!

Gomez also shared a few behind-the-scenes images on her Instagram story. One shows a swimming pool illuminated in eerie red light, and the other has her posing with crew members in a blue T-shirt.

selenagomez / Instagram
selenagomez / Instagram

This new project looks amazing, but we're still waiting on a Selena Gomez-The Weeknd collab.

