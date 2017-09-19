An Adorable Puppy Accompanied Selena Gomez to Work Today

Selena Gomez has an adorable new puppy pal in her life, and she's showing him off to everyone. On Tuesday the singer and actress back on the set of her untitled Woody Allen movie, and she brought a furry friend.

Gomez toted her new dog, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel puppy who is reportedly named Charlie, around with her while she was hard at work. Dressed in an all-black outfit of a T-shirt and high-waist trousers and smoky shades, the "Bad Liar" singer clutched the dog close as she walked.

Kristin Callahan/ACE PICTURES/InStar Pictures

We're happy to see Gomez out and about with her canine friend, especially following the incredible news she revealed just last week: She underwent a kidney transplant earlier this summer. Her friend actress Francia Raisa donated the kidney to her.

She seems to have picked the best little buddy to keep by her side through what remains of her recovery and her new gig. Seriously. How adorable is the pup? We're excited to see even more pics of the dynamic duo in the weeks to come.