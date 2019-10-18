Selena Gomez Fans Are Convinced She's Releasing New Music Soon

Fancy yourself a detective? If you can piece together a movie-theater marquee, a gothic-inspired veiled Selena Gomez, and New York City's Times Square, you might just unlock some details about her latest musical endeavors. Gomez has been posting cryptic content to her social media feeds today, leading many fans to believe that she's about to drop new music. That's making for plenty of speculation, especially since Gomez has employed the tactic with past releases.

Gomez got the ball rolling with an Instagram post yesterday, which featured an old yearbook photo and the caption, "We always go into it blindly." That was all it took to have fans chomping at the bit for more details.

ITS A LYRIC I KNOW IT — shelley (@selgofetish) October 16, 2019

Three more posts followed that up, each one possibly teasing a new lyric, album title — it really could be anything.

"Rose colored glasses all distorted," featured alongside Gomez in what looks like Victorian mourning garb or a seasonally appropriate spooky look.

Rose colored glasses all distorted. pic.twitter.com/RnEdNOPin6 — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) October 17, 2019

Subsequent posts featured the bright lights of NYC and a marquee, respectively. It's probably safe to assume that if there is new music coming, it'll be available on Amazon's streaming service, Amazon Music.

I saw the signs and I ignored it. @spotify pic.twitter.com/AdWcp34vt2 — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) October 17, 2019

This seemingly nonsensical method of promotion isn't new to Gomez and her fans, who have come to expect this scavenger hunt approach to new releases. Back when she was promoting "Back to You," she teased her followers with a lyric and a shot of herself posing with a mirror.

And when "Bad Liar" was about to hit the airwaves, she posted a photo of lyrics written in lipstick on a mirror (there's a theme brewing).

Entertainment Tonight confirmed that Gomez was working on new material in July. Sources close to Gomez said that new songs would be out before the end of the year.

"Selena has been working on new music and plans to release some this year," a source told ET. "The new music is going to be a different side of Selena and very personal. Selena has gone through a lot over the years and is ready to share it with the world."

Gomez's friend, Francia Raisa, who donated a kidney to Gomez, said that the new music was high-energy and that it had her "shaking my ass a lot," according to ET.

Gomez did straight-up tell Jimmy Fallon that she was done with her new album back in June. She was just waiting for the right time to release the new tracks, it seems.

"I'm actually done [my new album]," she said. "I have to do a few finishing things with it but I’m just relieved. It took me four years now to even feel at a good place with this album, and it’s just because I had such huge moments that happened in my life personally that 'how was I going to capture that?' and 'how was I actually going to feel good about what I was saying?' So, I just kept going and I'm relieved."