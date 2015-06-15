Selena Gomez Is the New Face of Pantene

Congratulations are in order for Selena Gomez—she's now a face of Pantene!

After teasing a “big announcement” over the weekend, Gomez revealed her partnership with the brand on her Instagram account, along with a stunning sneak peek photo of her first campaign. While the official ads won’t drop until August, the multi-talented star is giving us plenty to look forward to with her voluminous locks styled in impossibly shiny waves.

But if you don’t mind dealing with some serious hair envy in the meantime, there’s also a behind-the-scenes video straight from the shoot, where Gomez shares the three reasons why she’s excited for her new role: “I’ve used [Pantene] my whole life; and second, their message for women being strong is beautiful and what they represent is so what I embody and want my fans to know, to feel confident; and third, it’s fun,” she says in the video below. “It’s so fun to feel like your inner girl, playing with your hair and just feeling beautiful.” We couldn't agree more!

