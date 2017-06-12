Wait, Selena Gomez Just Said a Bad Liar Film Is Coming This Week

Selena Gomez is known for being upfront with her fans, so when she posted a trio of cryptic tweets on Instagram today, it set the platform ablaze with speculation about what it all means.

Gomez shared three "Bad Liar" posters to the platform, but they weren't ordinary images of album artwork—they were movie posters. The only things she wrote about the images were the words "#Badliar – a film," followed by "Coming soon," and "Wednesday." Now, we are not Sherlock Holmes, but we're taking this to mean that Selena fans can expect a nice surprise come hump day.

#Badliar - a film A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jun 12, 2017 at 11:50am PDT

A film wouldn't be totally out of the ordinary for the superstar, although she has already released a music video for "Bad Liar" via Spotify. And after her work on 13 Reasons Why, she's likely well-versed in the art of filmmaking.

Coming soon A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jun 12, 2017 at 11:50am PDT

The posters do hint that the Bad Liar film could be a mix between Gomez's musical and cinematic sides. The 'grams call it a "Jesse Peretz film" and note that the Girls producer and director will be writing and producing the project.

Wednesday. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jun 12, 2017 at 11:49am PDT

VIDEO: Selena Gomez Wears See-Through Dress, No Bra

RELATED: Selena Gomez Wore 6 Totally Different Looks in a Single Day

Gomez's Instagrams might have left us with more questions than answers, but we're thinking this "Bad Liar" special release will mark a new direction for the singer. Or maybe it won't.

Guess we'll have to wait until Wednesday to find out.