Selena Gomez's Made a Major Announcement About Her New Album

With two singles and two videos in the rear-view, Selena Gomez fans have been anticipating her latest release ever since the superstar announced that she'd be dropping new music months ago. Now, there's more information from Gomez herself, who posted a video montage from her music videos along with some major news. The new album, which is set to be released on January 10, 2020, is called RARE.

"Can't believe I’m revealing the art and title for my new album RARE, out January 10th," she wrote. "It's the most honest music I've ever made and I can't wait for you to hear my heart. You can preorder RARE now."

Fans are convinced that Gomez's latest singles, "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now," are references to her relationship with Justin Bieber, but in no time at all, they'll have an entire album to dissect. RARE is set to be Gomez's third studio album and the first in four years. The last was 2015's Revival, though she has been charting with singles and collaborations, such as 2018's "Taki Taki," where she featured alongside DJ Snake, Ozuna, and Cardi B, and 2019's "Anxiety," where she sang alongside friend Julia Michaels. She also charted with solo singles such as "Bad Liar" and "Back to You," which are set to appear on a special release of RARE.

While she hasn't named any specific person as inspiration, she did say that she hoped that a specific "individual" would hear her new material.

"Being able to say something on your own and being able to turn it into something that actually is beautiful, because for me, my intentions are never evil. They just aren't," she said on The Zach Sang Show. "I don't even know how to do that. I mean, I can be a bit snappy, but I'm just, I always want to come from a place that's genuine and when I feel like some things haven't been said, then I get to turn that into art."