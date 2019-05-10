Selena Gomez Announced Some Big News on Instagram

The last time Selena Gomez dropped an album was in 2015. Since then, she's blessed fans with a slew of singles, but it looks like something big is on the way. Gomez gave fans a peek at some big news with her latest post, which shows her in the studio. Yes, that's right. More music is definitely on the way.

In the snapshot, Gomez calls herself a "studio diva." It could be her dark shades or the nonchalant vibes, but either way, the news is there. Gomez is back to work in the studio and that means she's crafting some new tunes. Since 2015's Revival, Gomez has released a few songs, such as "Bad Liar" and "Back to You" as well as appearing as a featured artist on songs such as "Wolves," where she lent her vocals to Marshmello's beats, and "Taki Taki," which featured Gomez alongside Cardi B and Ozuna, but she hasn't released a full-length album. Gomez even made a surprise appearance at Coachella's first weekend this year to perform the one-off single along with the other artists.

Earlier this year, Gomez alluded to a new release during an Instagram Live session, saying that she was going to take her time to ensure that everything was right. She added that she was nervous about the release and assured fans that new music would be coming "very soon."

"I feel like the next few choices that I'm gonna make are very crucial, so I'm trying to be really, really diligent and just patient with everything," she said. "The album is coming very soon."