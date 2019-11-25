Selena Gomez Showed Off Her New Thigh Tattoo in a Blindingly Bright Dress at the AMAs

Wow! Look at her now. Selena Gomez made her triumphant return at the 2019 American Music Awards.

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer opted for a neon green strapless Versace dress paired with matching pumps and a shimmering diamond necklace for her red carpet appearance ahead of the show. She wore her rich, chestnut hair in a sleek bob, putting the focus on her fluorescent minidress, letting the loud color do the talking for her.

Image zoom Rich Fury/Getty Images

Selena wasn't nominated for an AMA this year, but that didn't keep her from totally owning the show, though, both before and after. She recently topped the Billboard charts with "Lose You to Love Me," a milestone she took to Instagram to commemorate, so she's doing just fine right now. There's a new album on the way, too.

She performed both hits, including "Look at Her Now," to open the AMAs, but had another surprise for fans. After the show was finished, Selena went to Instagram to debut a brand-new thigh tattoo.

RELATED: Selena Gomez and Her 6-Year-Old Sister Twinned at the Frozen 2 Premiere

The detailed tat features praying hands adorned with rosary beads, which celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang painstakingly created for her.

Gomez recently went under the tattoo gun with her BFF Julia Michaels for matching arrow tattoos, which the pair proudly displayed on their Instagram accounts.

The pop star last performed her hit song "Wolves" during her appearance at the 2017 AMAs, where she debuted another bob with platinum locks and a leather dress with matching studded heels. Previously, she made headlines during her 2016 AMAs appearance with a heartfelt speech.

"If you are broken, you do not have to stay broken," she told attendees. "And if that's anything, whether you respect me or not, that's one thing you need to know about me is that I care about people."