Selena Gomez's Mom Felt "Helpless" During Her Daughter's Kidney Transplant

While Selena Gomez shocked fans, revealing that she'd undergone a kidney transplant as a result of Lupus complications, the ordeal certainly left a lasting impression on her mom, Mandy Teefey.

On Sunday, Teefey took to Instagram to share a touching message about her experience as a mother during the scary surgery. "This picture is one of the most breathtaking images that will live with me forever," she began the post. "For all those moments of not knowing if we were going up or going down, I can always come back to this picture and know we can always make it back up."

She continued: "As a mother I was helpless, scared and all I could do was pray for both of them, Francia's beautiful family. I am pretty sure I am banned from that hospital. Mama Bear was in high gear."

Turning her attention toward Raisa, the 13 Reasons Why producer said she felt like she gained another family member. "Selena gained a kidney, I was able to keep my little girl, but I also gained another daughter….thank you to everyone who was there for Sel, Francia and our families," she wrote. "We survived from all the love, prayers and God."

Judging from the "Good For You" songstress's original post, where she addresses her friend as "sis," it looks like Francia is already a part of the Gomez clan!