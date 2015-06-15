Selena Gomez Fearlessly Rocks a Midriff- and Leg-Revealing Red Dress

We've seen Selena Gomez show off her smoldering figure in a swimsuit while at the pool in the past, but yesterday she brought some of that heat to the red carpet. The actress, singer, and Hotel Transylvania 2 star arrived at a promotional event in Cancun, Mexico, in a striking skin-revealing red dress that befitted the city’s steamy tropical climate.

Not one to shy away from baring her enviable curves, Gomez ditched the typical red carpet gown with a long train or over-the-top embellishments for a silk sleeveless two-piece Katie Ermilio frock that not only showcased her perfectly toned midriff, but also highlighted her sculpted legs. The piece’s sexy thigh-high slit was matched by a lady-like oversize bow at the waist.

Of course, Gomez made sure to let the dress speak for itself and opted for simple accessories. She slipped into a pair of metallic gold Christian Louboutin sandals (us.christianlouboutin.com for similar styles) and paired them with one simple gold cuff. In theaters Sept. 25, Hotel Transylvania 2 finds Gomez portraying a vampire, Mavis, alongside Adam Sandler and Kevin James.

Courtesy

Get the Look (left to right): Milly bustier top, $175; netaporter.com. Milly pencil skirt, $290; netaporter.com. Alexander Wang black pumps, $475; shopbop.com. Petite Chelsea bandeau and maxi skirt, $26; boohoo.com. J. Crew metallic sandals, $198; jcrew.com. Elizabeth and James peach top, $255; netaporter.com. Elizabeth and James pencil skirt, $265; netaporter.com. Kate Spade cage sandal, $350; nordstrom.com.

