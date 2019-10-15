Selena Gomez's Metallic Suit Is the Perfect Party Outfit

Superstar best friend Selena Gomez looked ready to party in a shimmering metallic suit over the weekend. Take not for upcoming holiday parties, family get-togethers, and office parties, because the showstopping ensemble is something that works for just about every occasion.

Gomez wore the attention-nabbing look at Connar Franklin's birthday party, which, according to Elle, Gomez planned. The night included karaoke (here's hoping Gomez sang some of her greatest hits), a larger-than-life fortune cookie, and a cake that featured a huge sparkler.

RELATED: Selena Gomez's In-Bed Selfie Is the Most Effortlessly Perfect Instagram We've Ever Seen

Image zoom Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Franklin shared a few snapshots on Instagram, giving her followers a peek at Gomez's head-to-toe look. The suit included flowing pants and a traditional jacket, though both pieces had a more relaxed feel than anything strictly tailored. Gomez wore the top with no shirt under, naturally, and completed her look with red lipstick.

"Thank you @selenagomez for getting my most favorite people together and putting together the most fun night," Franklin wrote. "I love my friends so much, I’m prancing into my 22nd year with the greatest people by my side!!"

RELATED: Selena Gomez's New Lob Shows Off Her Natural Curls

RELATED: Selena Gomez’s Friends Got Her the Ultimate Birthday Gift

Coordinating a party for Franklin is just the latest example of Gomez's giving friendship style. During an appearance on her friend Raquelle Stevens's video series, Giving Back Generation, Gomez spoke about how important her friends are to her, adding that she considered herself lucky to have so many close connections to the women in her life. Alongside Ashley Cook and Courtney Lopez, Gomez spoke about how her friends helped her come out of her shell after she was homeschooled and why she sees all of her fans as her friends, too.

RELATED: Selena Gomez's Plunging Polka Dot and Floral Dress Proves She's the Clashing Queen

"When we decided to do this, it's because I want there to be more friendships like this. I think there needs to be because I know when I was growing up, I went to school for a little bit until I was homeschooled. People were — if my cousin wasn't captain of the cheerleading team, I would have been destroyed. Because I was just, you know, I was kind of a nerd, and I just hung out with like one person, and that’s hard because people — at least when I have meet and greets or talk to people they always talk about friendships," Gomez said. "They'll always say, you know, 'I don't have a lot of friends,' and they don't feel comfortable with talking to people because they're afraid they're going to get burned. That’s what I love, even my fans, they all know your name, and they feel a connection to you guys. I just wanted to share that because I hope what the takeaway from this is as well is that we just want — I want to be an example of friendship and what it can look like and the importance."