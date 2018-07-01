Selena Gomez Mirrors Meghan Markle in Identical Oscar de la Renta Print

Selena Gomez stayed cool during the weekend's summer heat wave with a red carpet look that proves separates can be just as chic as a full-fledged dress.

On Saturday, at the premiere of her latest film, Hotel Transylvania 3, Gomez wore a matching crop top and skirt ($2,490, modaoperandi.com) by Oscar de la Renta. The floral blue-and-white combo was washed in the same print as the wrap dress Meghan Markle wore to Princess Diana's niece's wedding several weeks ago.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Both Markle and Selena's designer ensembles were composed from a breezy silk—keeping them cool in the balmy season's weather.

Geoff Robinson Photography/REX/Shutterstock

It also appears as if Selena took her beauty cues from the Duchess of Sussex. The actress swept her chocolate strands into a rumpled chignon, save for a few face-framing pieces, which is very similar to Meghan's signature messy bun.

Gomez managed to keep her makeup looking fresh despite the rising temperatures with a matte complexion and peony pink lips.

A pair of sparkly Miu Miu sandals, a Jimmy Choo clutch, and $21,500 worth of jewels from Tiffany & Co.—including a diamond cross necklace she debuted on the 2018 Met Gala red carpet—rounded out her summertime look.

Leave it to Selena and Meghan to somehow to make florals groundbreaking.