Selena Gomez Mirrors Meghan Markle in Identical Oscar de la Renta Print

Selena Gomez stayed cool during the weekend's summer heat wave with a red carpet look that proves separates can be just as chic as a full-fledged dress.
On Saturday, at the premiere of her latest film, Hotel Transylvania 3, Gomez wore a matching crop top and skirt ($2,490, modaoperandi.com) by Oscar de la Renta. The floral blue-and-white combo was washed in the same print as the wrap dress Meghan Markle wore to Princess Diana's niece's wedding several weeks ago.
Both Markle and Selena's designer ensembles were composed from a breezy silk—keeping them cool in the balmy season's weather.
It also appears as if Selena took her beauty cues from the Duchess of Sussex. The actress swept her chocolate strands into a rumpled chignon, save for a few face-framing pieces, which is very similar to Meghan's signature messy bun.
Gomez managed to keep her makeup looking fresh despite the rising temperatures with a matte complexion and peony pink lips.
A pair of sparkly Miu Miu sandals, a Jimmy Choo clutch, and $21,500 worth of jewels from Tiffany & Co.—including a diamond cross necklace she debuted on the 2018 Met Gala red carpet—rounded out her summertime look.
Leave it to Selena and Meghan to somehow to make florals groundbreaking.