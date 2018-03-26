Selena Gomez Is Facing Backlash After Posting About March for Our Lives

In a plea for more comprehensive gun control, thousands took to the streets for the March for Our Lives protest over the weekend, including many celebrities. Oprah, Amal and George Clooney donated to the cause. Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato sang impassioned songs. And Selena Gomez sent a message of her own on Instagram, despite not being one to publicly delve into politics very often.

"I don't want this to just be an Instagram post anymore," she wrote. "PLEASE. ENOUGH. These people, families and CHILDREN have suffered enough. Today we march for our lives. I'm going to continue to trust god with the future and also play my part in bringing change."

She turned off Instagram comments for her series of posts, which included shots of children holding signs that said "How much is my life worth?" and "Protect kids not guns," but that didn't stop fans from weighing in about it on Twitter. While most had supportive things to say, others pointed out a discrepancy between some of Gomez's old tweets and her new outlook.

Someone posted a screenshot of a tweet Gomez wrote back in 2016 that asked her why she hadn't spoken out about Black Lives Matter or police brutality.

"oh lol so that means if I hashtag something I save lives? No -I could give two fucks about 'sides'. You don't know what I do," Gomez wrote in response.

Along with that screenshot and a photo of Gomez's weekend Instagram, a user wrote "THE HYPOCRISY," sparking a wave of comments.

Gomez later deleted the tweet in question, and it is almost two years old. At the time, Gomez vaguely alluded to the situation at one of her concerts, calling it something that came out "wrong."

“The next song, before I go home, is a song that’s so important to me, because I get really frustrated. I get stupid sometimes. I say things that I don’t mean, or that come out wrong, just because I care so badly.”

Selena talking to the crowd in Jakarta. pic.twitter.com/2mMqbpv1Gp — Diana (: (@gomezmalikteam) July 23, 2016

Looks like Selena has settled on a stance.