Selena Gomez Dares to Go Makeup-Free for This Stunning Magazine Cover

Isabel Jones
Sep 06, 2017 @ 12:30 pm

Why don’t we just call 2017 what it is: the year of Selena.

Between her music, street style outings, red carpet appearances, and her high-profile relationship with singer The Weeknd, everything seems to be coming up Gomez.

The “Bad Liar” songstress adds but another feather to her cap this month on the cover of The Business of Fashion’s “Generation Next” issue. Selena’s cover shot appears to have been taken on the set of her “Fetish” music video. In the captivating frame, the former Disney Channel star wears an old-fashioned floral dress as she poses in a barren locale, a mobile home ominously looming in the background.

Photographer Petra Collins posted the cover image on Instagram on Tuesday, noting that the shot was au natural. “No hair makeup styling etc—we took this on a little road trip,” Collins captioned the photo.

bof/Instagram

Gomez is one of four cover stars for the special issue; other covers feature Lily-Rose Depp, Adwoa Aboah, and Kris Wu.

Introducing the 5th annual #BoF500 print edition 'Generation Next' featuring Selena Gomez, Adwoa Aboah, Lily-Rose Depp and Kris Wu on the cover. This issue focuses on Millennial and Gen-Z consumers, Generation Next, as we are calling them. Who are they and how to reach them? Each of our cover stars has that special something that makes them irresistible to Generation Next. And each has built long-term partnerships with major global fashion brands aiming to connect with the enormous communities of young people these influencers have attracted on social media platforms.

Introducing the 5th annual #BoF500 print edition 'Generation Next' featuring Selena Gomez, Adwoa Aboah, Lily-Rose Depp and Kris Wu on the cover. This issue focuses on Millennial and Gen-Z consumers, Generation Next, as we are calling them. Who are they and how to reach them? Each of our cover stars has that special something that makes them irresistible to Generation Next. And each has built long-term partnerships with major global fashion brands aiming to connect with the enormous communities of young people these influencers have attracted on social media platforms. Learn more about our latest print edition now on businessoffashion.com [Link in bio] To get your copy: Subscribe now to an annual #BoFProfessional membership to receive the issue first, or pre-order your copy directly on shop.businessoffashion.com The BoF 500 2017 is brought to you in partnership with Target. 📷: @laurajanecoulson

Introducing the 5th annual #BoF500 print edition 'Generation Next' featuring Selena Gomez, Adwoa Aboah, Lily-Rose Depp and Kris Wu on the cover. This issue focuses on Millennial and Gen-Z consumers, Generation Next, as we are calling them. Who are they and how to reach them? Each of our cover stars has that special something that makes them irresistible to Generation Next. And each has built long-term partnerships with major global fashion brands aiming to connect with the enormous communities of young people these influencers have attracted on social media platforms. Learn more about our latest print edition now on businessoffashion.com [Link in bio] To get your copy: Subscribe now to an annual #BoFProfessional membership to receive the issue first, or pre-order your copy directly on shop.businessoffashion.com The BoF 500 2017 is brought to you in partnership with Target. 📷: @chenman135

Hey Selena, we think you’re *very* pretty without any makeup on.

