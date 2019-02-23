Selena Gomez Wore an Oscar-Worthy Gown to Her Best Friend's Wedding

Future bridesmaids take note! Selena Gomez just nailed her role as maid of honor at her best friend Courtney Barry's wedding in the prettiest black gown imaginable.

As the bride's sartorial opposite, Selena offset Barry's stunning silk wedding dress in a creamy hue with a black bejeweled gown. The one-shoulder silhouette paired with a bold crimson lip elevated the ensemble into red carpet territory.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old scrapped her brunette locks back into a sleek bun that showcased her dangling diamond earrings.

During her BFF's nuptials, it appears like Selena took her maid of honor duties to heart, as she helped her friend get ready before walking down the aisle and held her train.

Once the reception began, the singer let loose — even dancing to her own song "Hands to Myself." She also posed with friends in a photo booth and acted as another pal's wing woman during the love-filled event.

Gomez and Barry have been friends for quite a while, and recently took their friendship to the next level with matching tattoos this summer. Selena commemorated the day with a heartfelt Instagram post.

"And lastly, my actual #1 @courtneyjbarry you are an incredible woman," she began her tribute to her bestie. "The way you handle life’s most confusing moments is indescribable and graceful."

She continued: "You are moved by the littlest stories to the most heartbreaking ones, you will give someone your perfume if they say you smell nice, you are freaking hilarious and always stand firm in your faith, a loving sister, an amazing friend and a beautiful daughter. You are the definition of FEARFULLY and WONDERFULLY made baby!"

Find yourself a maid of honor like Selena!