Selena Gomez's Maid of Honor Gown at Her Cousin's Wedding Was a Total Showstopper

By now, Selena Gomez is a total pro at being a bridesmaid. First, she was bestowed the title of maid of honor at her BFF Courtney Barry's wedding in February. And, this time around, Sel reprised the role at her cousin Priscilla DeLeon's nuptials in Dallas, TX on Friday night.

For the occasion, the singer wore an elegant off-the-shoulder black gown with a front slit. She paired the stunningly simple dress with loose curls and minimal jewelry.

Selena playfully posed in group photos pre-ceremony, showing off the show-stopping number in all its glory.

Image zoom @david23deleon/Instagram

The "Fetish" hitmaker also opted for a black gown when attending Barry's wedding, but traded in the neckline for a summer-appropriate alternative and steered clear of any embellishments for her cousin's big day. Despite the adjustments, both of Gomez's options seemingly modernized the history of the ugly bridesmaid dress.

As if nailing her wedding day look wasn't triumphant enough, Selena also gave a heartfelt speech during the reception. “I’m so happy I get to spend my life with you,” she could be heard saying to the bride and groom in a clip posted to Twitter. "You taught me to be strong for anything in life that happens.”

Selena’s speech ❤️ via “g_thestylist” IG stories. pic.twitter.com/HmcI9YMHsv — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaGomezNews) July 20, 2019

“I pray for you guys all the time,” she continued. “Jay you are an outstanding man,” she directed at her cousin's new husband, to which the audience responded with, "Amen!"

Before the nuptials, Selena went above and beyond with her maid of honor duties, surprising her cousin with her dream wedding dress back in 2017, and, most recently, throwing her an extravagant bachelorette party in Punta Mita, Mexico.