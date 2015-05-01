Another Day, Another Celebrity Lob: See Selena Gomez's Take on the Trend

It's round two for Selena Gomez's lob! Yesterday, the star attended 2015 We Day in Chicago with the haircut of the year as her brand new accessory. The long bob trend has been going strong since last year, and with more and more celebrities getting the flattering cut (as well as its shorter counterpart) almost every day, we're sure the wave will only continue and grow. Gomez first went for a lob back in January when Jennifer Aniston's famed "Rachel" cut served as her inspiration, and while the jury is still out on whether or not the hair muse of Friends was a reference this time around, it's clear that the style has already sparked a chain reaction across salons nationwide.

PHOTOS: See the Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2015