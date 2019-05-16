Selena Gomez Said Goodbye to Cannes in the Most Posh Way Possible

Selena Gomez's exit from the Cannes film festival was almost as dramatic as the Louis Vuitton two-piece she wore on the red carpet.

On Thursday, Gomez's friend, Theresa Mingus, posted a photo of herself with the 26-year-old in front of a helicopter that's apparently taking them both onto their next glam adventure — if Mingus's caption ("à l'autre! Meant to say on to the next?! Help lol") is anything to go by.

For the private ride, Gomez cut a casual figure in a white tank, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Gomez had been in Cannes for the premiere of her movie, The Dead Don't Die, a zombie comedy directed by Jim Jarmusch and also starring Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, and Adam Driver. Gomez also isn't the only singer/actor in the movie — the cast also includes Iggy Pop and Tom Waits.

She also posted photos on Instagram of herself at the premiere and wrote that she was honored to be in Cannes for the first time for the movie, joking, "By the way Bill Murray and I are getting married" (swipe all the way to the end of her slideshow for a sweet photo of the two of them).

Murray, for his part, told Vanity Fair that he "really likes" the pop star, revealing that he has a nickname for her: Gomez.

RELATED: Selena Gomez Announced Some Big News on Instagram

So far, reviews for the movie are fairly mixed, but with a U.S. release date of June 14, it won't be long before you can see a Selena Gomez in a zombie flick.