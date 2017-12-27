What to Know About Francia Raisa, Selena Gomez's BFF and Kidney Donor

Isabel Jones
Dec 27, 2017 @ 11:00 am

Selena Gomez dropped a bombshell in September 2017 when she told her followers that she’d undergone a kidney transplant over the summer. After explaining the circumstances of her surgery, the singer gave a shoutout to her “beautiful friend” Francia Raisa, who donated her kidney to her. “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis,” Gomez wrote.

I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

That’s true friendship! But who exactly is Ms. Gomez's generous bestie? You’ve seen her before, that’s for sure.

Scroll down below for a refresher on the actress Selena calls a sister.

RELATED: Selena Gomez Revealed that She Received a Kidney Transplant

She was the Sassy Star of Secret Life of the American Teenager

If you recall, O.G. teen network ABC Family once played host to the ultra risqué series Secret Life of the American Teenager. Shailene Woodley! Teen pregnancy! You know you loved it. Anyway, Raisa was one of the 5-season show’s many breakout stars—she even earned a few nominations for her role as Adrian.

2008-2013 #secretlifeseriesfinale

A post shared by Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa) on

She and Selena met in 2008

In 2013, Raisa did an interview with Latina in which she described how she and Gomez established their friendship.

“Six years ago Disney and ABC Family had the stars of their shows go to the Children's Hospital,” Francia shared with the publication. “Selena and I were in the same group and we just clicked.”

She refers to Sel as Her “Lil Sis”

At 29, a four-year age gap hasn’t stood between Francia and her pop star bestie—in fact, it seems to have only strengthened their bond. The actress is fond of calling Sel her "lil sis." Gomez, too, calls Francia her sister.

My lil sis is finally 21!!! You know what that means..... Taco cake! #turnup

A post shared by Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa) on

I went through heartbreak this year and you left the studio and drove out of your way to come see me and comfort me. I received good news last month and you facetimed me minutes before you went up on stage just to congratulate me. There are so many moments we have and things you do that I cherish and don't take for granted. Wether its crying, laughing, or simply sitting on my kitchen floor throwing our hands up in the air confused at life, I'm thankful you're always there. I am obsessed with every memory we've built in the last 8 years and the ones we have yet to create. I am so grateful that God put you in my life when he did. If you think about the time that we met and where we were in our lives when we first hung out, his timing was perfect. It's been so inspiring watching you grow and to grow with you. I learn so much from you and I'm so so so proud of you. Happy Birthday Hermana. Love you so so so much @selenagomez

A post shared by Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa) on

Selena Isn’t Her Only Friend Who’s a Major Teen Icon

Raisa is also pals with Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez.

Best and worst idea to have us present together at #imagenawards @hereisgina #doitalways #neverdoitagain

A post shared by Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa) on

She’s heading back to Freeform (formerly ABC Family)

In late August, news broke that Black-ish’s college-set spin-off Grown-ish would feature some familiar faces. In addition to star Yara Shahidi, Raisa and sister duo Chloe x Halle are among the cast.

Episode 1 🎬

A post shared by Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa) on

She Works with Her Beau on Black-ish

On Dec. 26, she shared a sweet photo of herself with Chris Adkins, a cinematographer on the show, for the 2017 holiday season.

Happy Holidays ☃️

A post shared by Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa) on

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] I don't know if there is a moment where I actually said, Okay, this is what I want to do. I think it came more out of what I loved. [MUSIC] There is a trust that I have with the people my age or a little bit younger that I don't think I would have if I started later. And how do it feel to be the queen of Instagram? It feels so great [INAUDIBLE]. [LAUGH] Give us a kiss. Give us a kiss. [MUSIC] I think it's just kind of wasn't [UNKNOWN] for me. How old are you Celine. I'm 11 years old. I loved being able to make people love. When I started working my mom. The person in my life who helped guide me through most of that. She's 16, so we kind of grew up together. Everything that I am, has kind of become a little bit of what my mom's gone through. She had the ability to make me feel like I was still capable of doing anything I wanted. [MUSIC] Strength doesn't mean that you have to put on a facade. I think strength is being vulnerable. [MUSIC] It's already difficult to get up everyday and just feel good about yourself without seeing the highlights of everyone else. I hope my fans find that who they are is beautiful, how they can connect with people by sharing what they're feeling. It's very personal to me. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!