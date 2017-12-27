What to Know About Francia Raisa, Selena Gomez's BFF and Kidney Donor

Selena Gomez dropped a bombshell in September 2017 when she told her followers that she’d undergone a kidney transplant over the summer. After explaining the circumstances of her surgery, the singer gave a shoutout to her “beautiful friend” Francia Raisa, who donated her kidney to her. “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis,” Gomez wrote.

That’s true friendship! But who exactly is Ms. Gomez's generous bestie? You’ve seen her before, that’s for sure.

Scroll down below for a refresher on the actress Selena calls a sister.

When we first met you gave me a necklace that says "a sister is a forever friend" your support and words this night meant the world to me. I love you sis! My forever friend. Happy 23rd Birthday! 🎉 A post shared by Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa) on Jul 22, 2015 at 3:23pm PDT

She was the Sassy Star of Secret Life of the American Teenager

If you recall, O.G. teen network ABC Family once played host to the ultra risqué series Secret Life of the American Teenager. Shailene Woodley! Teen pregnancy! You know you loved it. Anyway, Raisa was one of the 5-season show’s many breakout stars—she even earned a few nominations for her role as Adrian.

2008-2013 #secretlifeseriesfinale A post shared by Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa) on Jun 3, 2013 at 6:15pm PDT

She and Selena met in 2008

In 2013, Raisa did an interview with Latina in which she described how she and Gomez established their friendship.

“Six years ago Disney and ABC Family had the stars of their shows go to the Children's Hospital,” Francia shared with the publication. “Selena and I were in the same group and we just clicked.”

Happy Birthday Hermanita! Thank you for constantly encouraging and supporting me. We're in this crazy life together. Our story is like no other. #always&forever A post shared by Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa) on Jul 22, 2014 at 8:41am PDT

She refers to Sel as Her “Lil Sis”

At 29, a four-year age gap hasn’t stood between Francia and her pop star bestie—in fact, it seems to have only strengthened their bond. The actress is fond of calling Sel her "lil sis." Gomez, too, calls Francia her sister.

Happy birthday Lil sis!! I love you so much and am so grateful to have u in my life and call you my best friend!! Here's to you and our love for Hott wings!🎂 A post shared by Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa) on Jul 22, 2012 at 11:22am PDT

My lil sis is finally 21!!! You know what that means..... Taco cake! #turnup A post shared by Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa) on Jul 22, 2013 at 12:37am PDT

Selena Isn’t Her Only Friend Who’s a Major Teen Icon

Raisa is also pals with Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez.

Can't even begin to explain how grateful I am to have this beauty in my life. You have been such a light to me and such an encouraging, inspiring spirit to be around. I love you and wish you the best, you deserve it. HAPPY BIRTHDAY @hereisgina A post shared by Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa) on Jul 30, 2013 at 3:01pm PDT

Best and worst idea to have us present together at #imagenawards @hereisgina #doitalways #neverdoitagain A post shared by Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa) on Aug 16, 2013 at 10:37pm PDT

She’s heading back to Freeform (formerly ABC Family)

In late August, news broke that Black-ish’s college-set spin-off Grown-ish would feature some familiar faces. In addition to star Yara Shahidi, Raisa and sister duo Chloe x Halle are among the cast.

Episode 1 🎬 A post shared by Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa) on Sep 10, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

She Works with Her Beau on Black-ish

On Dec. 26, she shared a sweet photo of herself with Chris Adkins, a cinematographer on the show, for the 2017 holiday season.

Happy Holidays ☃️ A post shared by Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa) on Dec 26, 2017 at 1:16pm PST