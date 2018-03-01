Selena Gomez Posted, Deleted, Then Reposted Her Tribute to Justin Bieber

Alexandra Whittaker
Mar 01, 2018 @ 5:15 pm

Ah, young love. Sometimes you shout it from the rooftops, and other times you refuse to confirm it while simultaneously alluding to it on social media.

Selena Gomez got the social media sphere going when she wished a "super cool" person a happy birthday on Thursday. Who's birthday is March 1, 1994, you ask? Well, none other than her on-again flame, Justin Bieber.

In what can only be described as Polaroid-ception, the Instagram is a Polaroid-style photo in which Gomez poses lying down with a Polaroid stuck on her forehead. She smiles widely and points to a blurry photograph that shows an unidentifiable person (perhaps Bieber?).

March 1, 1994 someone I know that happens to be super cool was born. Boom.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

For some reason, she posted the 'gram and then deleted it, only to re-post it with a slightly grayer filter seen above. See the original here:

Instagram.com/SelenaGomez

Gomez and Bieber have famously not commented on their reconciliation, but there's a lot of evidence that points to the Jelena reunion, and Gomez giving (presumably) Bieber the Instagram treatment is another sign that points to things heating up again.

The other signs? They spent New Years together in Cabo San Lucas before cuddling up to each other at a pool on a pre-Valentine's getaway. And that's not even mentioning Valentine's Day, when they were spotted together and afterwards flew to the Caribbean to attend Bieber's father Jeremy's wedding.

February might be over, but it's looking like love is still in the air.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were spotted getting breakfast together, as seen in photos published by TMZ. The former couple sat across from each other at a cafe in West Lake Village, California on Sunday. Bieber rocked a white hoodie, and Gomez wore a blue striped outfit. TMZ reported that Bieber stopped by Gomez's house last Week an stayed until midnight. And the source confirmed the visit to PEOPLE, adding quote, Justin lost touch with Selena for a while, but they are communicating again. And the source going on to say, he visited her at home last week. They spent a few hours together as friends. He was very worried after learning about her kidney transplant. He is so relieved that she is doing well. Justin and Selena officially stepped out as a couple if February of 2011 and remained on and off before officially splitting a few years ago. Gomez is now dating The Weeknd who she was first spotted with in early January.

