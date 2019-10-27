Selena Gomez Hints That Dating Justin Bieber Was "Toxic"

Selena Gomez is ready to dip her toe back in the dating pool, and, after her final fling with Justin Bieber two years ago, she knows exactly what she's looking for in a future partner this time around.

In a new interview on the Zach Sang Show, the 27-year-old opened up about how her first love was "a little toxic" and the lessons it taught her. While she didn't name names, if you read between the lines, there's a good chance she's referring to her and Justin's on-again, off-again romance, which began when they both were teenagers.

"You're in a phase of life where you experience love for the first time and I think that can just be just a little toxic," she explained. "You have this codependency that you think is love and then you have this addiction to the passion and the frustration with each other that you think, 'Oh, that's love,' or fighting or doing all this stuff, 'Oh that's love,' and I believed that for a long time.

Moving onto the next chapter, Selena wants to know what her next love will look like.

“I want it to be real and I don't want it to be codependent or messy or lack of communication,” she said. “I think you know when you get older, you find people that are actually right for you, that are actually on the same wavelength.”

However, she's not in a rush to get into anything too serious. "I’m chillin' right now, you guys. Honestly, [dating] is so stressful so I’ve been having way too much fun being on my own," the songstress admitted. "It sucked for the first year, I was like, ‘I just wanna cuddle, I just wanna watch something and be adored.’ Now it feels good. Now it feels awesome."

