Bieber, casual in a white sweatshirt with a red bandana tied around his head, smiled widely as he walked. Gomez followed behind the "Sorry" singer and appeared to be focused on her phone as they made their way down a pathway. She also kept it casual in a cropped shirt and high-waist jeans, flashing a hint of her midriff. She styled her lob in loose waves and accessorized with her Selena Grace Coach bag ($395; coach.com ).

Also on Sunday, the two grabbed breakfast at a café in Westlake Village, as reported by TMZ. And these aren't the only time they've been seen together since Gomez revealed news of her kidney transplant. "He visited her at home last week," a source told People. "They spent a few hours together as friends. He was very worried after learning about her kidney transplant. He is so relieved that she is doing well."