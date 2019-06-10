Selena Gomez Has Completely Erased Justin Bieber from Her Instagram Grid

It's officially the end of an era: Signs of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's seven-year relationship have been completely wiped clean from social media.

The on-again, off-again couple finally called it quits last spring shortly before Justin began dating and eventually married his wife, Hailey Baldwin. And now, a year after their split, Selena decided to erase the very last mention of Bieber on her Instagram grid.

The last Bieber-related post remaining on her account was from a little more than a year ago in honor of her then-boyfriend's birthday. "March 1, 1994 someone I knew that happens to be super cool was born. Boom," she captioned a snap of herself placing a Polaroid of the singer on her forehead.

Image zoom Instagram.com/SelenaGomez

She shared the shot on March 1, 2018, and, if you go to her page now, it's missing from the lineup of photographs.

Gomez has never publicly shared her thoughts about Bieber moving on so quickly from their romance, however, a source told Us Weekly that him getting married to Baldwin was a "tough pill" for Selena to swallow, but "it wasn't enough to break her."

Meanwhile, Jelena shippers didn't take the news in stride like the songstress did. Following many negative comments on social media about his marriage to Baldwin, Bieber took to the app to go off on the haters.

Image zoom JB Lacroix/Getty Images

"I absolutely loved and love Selena she will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heels in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period....This is a reply to all immature sick people who send Hailey hurtful messages like ' he always goes back to Selena' or 'Selena is better for him' YOU HAVE NO IDEA MY LIFE AND WHATs good for me," he wrote. "Hailey is my Bride period if you don’t like that or support that that means you don’t support me and if you don’t support me your not a fan nor a good person."

Gomez replied shortly after with a sultry snap of herself in a siren-red dress.