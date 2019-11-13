Selena Gomez Shared a Kiss with Bestie Julia Michaels Before Getting Tattooed

Selena Gomez hit the tattoo parlor with bestie Julia Michaels for some meaningful matching ink.

The longtime BFFs got tiny matching arrow tattoos on their thumbs that point to each other, a token of their everlasting friendship.

"It’s tatted...my arrow points to you forever,” wrote Selena alongside an image of the pair's tattoos via her Instagram Story.

Image zoom Selena Gomez and Julia Michaels Matching Tattoos Selena Gomez and Julia Michaels Matching Tattoos

She also shared an image of her with Julia sharing a kiss with a heavily filtered snap, presumably before getting their tattoos together. The pair are impossibly close, and this snap definitely proves it.

Image zoom Selena Gomez and Julia Michaels Kiss Instagram/selenagomez

"Always to you baby," Julia shared on her own Instagram Story, alongside the same photos. "Love you @selenagomez."

The tattoos were the latest part of a celebration for Julia's birthday, who both sang together on Monday night at the Fonda Theater to perform Julia's song "Anxiety." Selena made a surprise appearance at the concert to sing along with her close friend, capping off a phenomenal birthday weekend.

"I’m kind of convinced these last few days aren’t real," Julia said of the experience on Instagram alongside a video of the performance. "Thank you @selenagomez for the most epic headline show I’ve ever played. I love you beyond words and I’m so happy we finally got to sing our baby together :)"

Previously, Selena also made an appearance at Julia's '90s prom-themed 25th birthday party, which she shared a few snaps of on Instagram as well. She totally nailed the '90s aesthetic with her outfit, and for a moment we almost flashed back to the decade since she and Julia picked such spot-on looks for the shindig.

Selena and Julia have tons of fun together, and we're definitely looking forward to seeing more of them hanging out together in the future.