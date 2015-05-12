Selena Gomez’s Swimsuit Designer Tells Us How to Feel as Confident as Gomez in a Swimsuit

Several weeks ago, Selena Gomez posted a picture of herself in a bathing suit captioned, “I love being happy with me yall [sic] #theresmoretolove.” The snap sent social media into a whirl of support for the 22-year-old actress embracing her curves. We joined the chorus, too, as we here at Team InStyle agree that loving who you are is the foundation to dressing with confidence.

Turns out, that's exactly what Gomez's swimsuit desiger, Draya Michele of Mint Swim (also a star of Basketball Wives L.A. on Vh1), believes too. “I love how she didn’t let people being critical get to her,” Michele tells us over the phone. “I love that she wanted to let people know that she’s happy with the size that she is, regardless of who thinks it’s fat or who thinks it’s skinny, she was happy with it. Knowing her and knowing the size that she is, she’s really not overweight at all.”

I love being happy with me yall #theresmoretolove 😂 A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 16, 2015 at 5:39pm PDT

So how can we gain some of Gomez’s swimwear self-confidence? “Everyone is so fixated on looking really good in a swimsuit, and I think that is the first step to being wrong,” says Michele. “First, you have to find the swimsuit that looks good on you, instead of working so hard to look good in a swimsuit. It’s just easier to find a swimsuit that fits your body. You don’t have to make any changes, or go on strict diets, or kill yourself in the gym. It’s just a matter of shopping, fit, and style. Sometimes it doesn’t hurt to do a little bit of altering or tailoring if something doesn’t fit you quite the way you’d like it to.”

Quoted

You have to find the swimsuit that looks good on you, instead of working so hard to look good in it" -- Selena Gomez's swimsuit designer

RELATED: See Selena Gomez's Take on the Lob Trend

Backyard sessions wit my boo @byjakebailey - photo by Jake A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 9, 2015 at 4:01pm PDT

should probably sign to hit cause.... 🔌 @hitboy #cominfrommexico #newnew A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 16, 2015 at 5:11pm PDT

Michele says Gomez’s statement also reinforces the reason she launched a collection in the first place. “I always wanted to create a line that was for all types of girls,” she says, nothing that all of her suits are produced entirely in Los Angeles. “Soon, we’re expanding the line to plus-size and children, so we’ll be able to accommodate pretty much any woman, whether they’re younger or older, big or small.”

For now, you can easily get Gomez’s look. “I think that a one-piece gives you the idea that what you’re wearing is more of a designer bathing suit,” Michele says. The white “Fiona” one-piece and the black “Jolie” one-piece are both available for $105 on mint-swim.com.

RELATED: Selena Gomez Through the Years